Luann de Lesseps' Ex-Husband Tom D'Agostino Not Being Investigated by Police, Despite Report

Tom D'Agostino can't seem to escape the drama.
Less than four months after amicably settling his divorce with Luann de Lesseps, the former Real Housewives of New York City star has found himself facing headlines again.
According to Page Six, police are investigating Tom after he reportedly got into a confrontation inside a Palm Beach restaurant.
But according to a source, neither Tom nor his attorneys have been contacted by police about an investigation.
"A ton of people were there and saw what happened. A man that is known around town went over and put his hands on Tom's girlfriend," a source shared with E! News. "Tom intervened and drinks were thrown by both Tom and the man."
Our source says the man was escorted out by security. Soon after, Tom and his girlfriend left the eatery called Cucina.
"Chivalry is not dead," Tom told E! News. "I was protecting my girlfriend. The only thing I regret is spilling a very good martini."
As Real Housewives of New York City viewers know, Palm Beach holds a special place for both Tom and Luann. One big reason is because the couple got married in the famous city during an extravagant New Year's Eve party. Ultimately, Luann ended up filing for divorce seven months later.
"I fell in love, got married quickly and am very sad that two people in love are not together," Tom previously told E! News. "The publicized reasons for the divorce make for a great Reality TV story line. I wish Luann much happiness and love."
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua