Rebecca Gayheart Files for Divorce From Eric Dane After 14 Years of Marriage

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Feb. 16, 2018 7:02 PM

Eric Dane, Rebecca Gayheart, SAG Awards

John Shearer/Invision/AP

Another Hollywood couple has decided to go their separate ways.

E! News can confirm thatRebecca Gayheart filed for divorce from Eric Dane earlier today. 

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters. In addition, she cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split. 

On Friday morning, the actress posted a cryptic Instagram with her two daughters. She captioned the photo, "Holding onto my girls tight and loving them hard today. So many broken hearts and shattered dreams ....... @nancyneil @sophiemonet #meandmygirls #myeverything #trulymadlydeeply #gratitude #feels."

Rebecca and Eric tied the knot back in August 2004. As for their last red carpet appearance as a couple, it was back at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in the summer of 2017.

The public appearance came after Eric revealed to fans that he was battling depression.

Back in April 2017, production was temporarily paused on TNT's The Last Ship as the actor focused on his health.

"Eric asked for a break to deal with personal issues. He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request," his rep told Variety. "He looks forward to returning." Rebecca supported her husband throughout his journey including his return back to work.

And throughout their romance, both Rebecca and Eric couldn't help but gush about each other and the family they built.

"I don't know if there's any change more significant that a human being can make than that of a woman becoming a mother. There's no change more dramatic," Eric told People after Rebecca gave birth for the first time. "You know, I'm a hundred times more attracted to her now and I love her exponentially more than I did before. It's just great to see her be a mother."

Rebecca would also refer to her husband as her "man crush" on #ManCrushMonday.

TMZ was first to report the divorce news. 

