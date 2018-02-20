Watch Married at First Sight's Jonathan Squirm When Confronted by Molly's Sister

Someone found themselves in the hot seat!
After a short break, Married at First Sight is back tonight on Lifetime and one groom finds himself answering some not-so-fun questions.
In an exclusive sneak peek at this evening's all-new episode, Jonathan Francetic meets up with his wife Molly Duff's sister and closest gal pals. What comes next is an intense line of questioning that makes us a little nervous.
"Do you think that [without] cameras, do you think that you guys would still be here, be here, giving it a shot?" Molly's sister asked.
"I don't think she'd talk to me in a bar," Jonathan joked. "She'd be like that guy? No!"
But perhaps this conversation isn't a laughing matter by any means. After all, it's pretty hard to get the sister-in-law's complete approval.
"Are there any boxes that she doesn't check for you?" Molly's sister continued. "Anybody that you marry, there's a few boxes they don't check. There's nobody that checks every box psychically, emotionally, mentally. Are there any boxes where you are like, I don't know about?"
And here we thought getting married at first sight was the hard part.
We'd love to share Jonathan's final answer, but you have to tune in to get some closure.
Married at First Sight airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.