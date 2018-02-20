Watch Married at First Sight's Jonathan Squirm When Confronted by Molly's Sister

Someone found themselves in the hot seat!

After a short break, Married at First Sight is back tonight on Lifetime and one groom finds himself answering some not-so-fun questions.

In an exclusive sneak peek at this evening's all-new episode, Jonathan Francetic meets up with his wife Molly Duff's sister and closest gal pals. What comes next is an intense line of questioning that makes us a little nervous.

"Do you think that [without] cameras, do you think that you guys would still be here, be here, giving it a shot?" Molly's sister asked.

"I don't think she'd talk to me in a bar," Jonathan joked. "She'd be like that guy? No!"