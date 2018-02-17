Black Panther's Sope Aluko Takes the E!Q

"The celebration for my family started way back when I booked my role, so we are just keeping the party going!" the actress, who was born in Nigeria, grew up in London, speaks four languages and now makes her home in Miami, tells E! News.

Though Aluko always wanted to be an actress, her parents wanted her to pursue something a little more stable, so she studied engineering in college, got a master's in marketing and worked in the corporate world for some years before realizing she should follow her passion.

Her parents need not have worried.

Asked if she sensed during the making of Black Panther whether they were shooting a film that would go on to be called nothing short of a cultural revolution, Aluko said, "We all knew we were part of something special, but personally, I am blown away by the overwhelming worldwide response."

Aluko, whose credits include Bloodline, The Mindy Project and How to Get Away With Murder, plays Shaman, one of the residents of the African nation of Wakanda, which happens to be home to the precious metal Vibranium—the stuff that makes Captain America's shield impermeable—which all the bad guys want and the good guys must fight to protect.