Khloe Kardashian Vents to Kourtney About Her Feud With BFF Malika Haqq on KUWTK: "You Self-Centered Bitch!"

Looks like there's trouble in paradise for besties Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq.

On tonight's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe vents to sister Kourtney Kardashianabout her ongoing feud with her longtime friend.

"You self-centered bitch!" Khloe said out loud. "What?" Kourtney asked. "Malika. Her and I have been feuding. We were supposed to leave Friday morning for Cabo, but she never told me she had a job on Friday," Khloe added.

What the fight ultimately came down to, was Malika feeling like Khloe was putting her secondary to her boo Tristan Thompson, but it wasn't anything that a little chat and a big hug couldn't fix!

After exchanging a few heated texts, the girls finally worked it out and got back to being the bests friends we all know and love!

"If Malika feels like I'm not good at giving her that individual one-on-one time, I have to be more aware of that and I need to make a better effort," Khloe insisted.