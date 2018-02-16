Marilyn Manson Cuts Concert Short After Apparent Onstage Outburst

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Feb. 16, 2018 2:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Marilyn Manson, Instagram

Instagram

Marilyn Manson's return to the stage didn't go as he probably planned. 

Four months after an onstage injury forced the singer to cancel several performances, Manson resumed his Heaven Upside Down tour at a venue in Huntington, New York on Thursday evening. Unfortunately for concertgoers, who shared their accounts on social media, Manson had an apparent "meltdown" onstage and abruptly ended the show after only five songs. 

Some attendees said the controversial performer went on several incoherent rants, reportedly asking the audience to say they love him. Manson, 49, then reportedly threw his microphone and walked off stage. One concertgoer shared on Instagram, "It was the strangest, saddest and worst concert I've ever been to..."

E! News contacted Manson's representative, who had no comment about the incident. 

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Last October, Manson was rushed to the hospital after a stage prop of two giant guns fell on him during a concert in New York City. Speaking to Yahoo, the singer said the pain was "excruciating," and said a plate as well as 10 screws were inserted into his leg bone. 

"It definitely could have crushed my skull and my ribs," he added at the time. "I have some minor bruising in that area, but it took six guys to pull it off of me. It was like wrestling a giant iron monster."

Manson is expected to perform tonight at the Starland Ballroom in New Jersey. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Apple News , Music , Concerts , Top Stories
Latest News
Drake, God's Plan, Music Video

Drake Gives Away $1 Million in "God's Plan" Video—and Starts an Inspiring Instagram Challenge

Sofia Reyes, Jason Derulo, De La Ghetto

Sofía Reyes Premieres "1,2,3" Feat. Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto

Today's the Day - "Destiny's Child" 1st Album Turns 20

BTS, Billboard Magazine

BTS Opens Up About Their "Hope" to Spread Mental Health Awareness: "Every Day Is Stressful for Our Generation"

Exclusive: "The Voice" Coaches Campaign for Contestants

Drake Bell, Rewind

Drake Bell Simulates Raunchy Sex in NSFW "Rewind" Video

Becky G, Mi Mala

Inside "Mi Mala" Remix's Music Video with Becky G, Mau y Ricky, Karol G, Leslie Grace and Lali

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -