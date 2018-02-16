Black Panther Hits Movie Theatres: 60 Actors You May Have Never Spotted in Marvel Films

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Feb. 16, 2018 2:02 PM

Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman

Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

You know what time it is? Time to see Black Panther on the big screen!

After months of anticipation and more than a few thrilling trailers, movie fans are running to the theatre this weekend to see Marvel's latest blockbuster.

Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o are just some of the A-list superstars who have already helped make the eighteenth film in the Marvel franchise a success.

After all, the film reportedly brought in a whopping $25.2 million in Thursday previews alone.

As we celebrate the star-studded film, it's more than a perfect time to look back at 60 actors you may have forgotten appeared in Marvel's movies. We want to tell you who shows up in Black Panther, but we'd hate to bring the spoilers this time around.

60 Actors You Forgot Appeared in Marvel Movies

Black Panther is in theatres now. And brace yourselves moviegoers: The movie is headed toward a historic box office weekend with $200-$205 million sales over a four-day period.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

