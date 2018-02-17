Olympian Gus Kenworthy Breaks Down Over the Tragic Death of His Best Friend: ''I Think I Felt Guilt That He Died and Not Me''

"Hoot and Colby and I and Grayson were at a photo shoot on the mountain after the mountain closed doing a sunset shoot in the park and we're getting a ride from the bottom of the park to the the top of the park on a snowcat and piled on the back and as it was it was going up the mountain, Hoot fell sideways over the side of it and was caught in the track and runover," Gus explains.

Ultimately, the openly gay athlete felt a lot of guilt after the accident.

"I know for myself, especially I was in the closet at the time, I mean hadn't told anybody that I was gay. And when Hoot passed away, I remember wishing and feeling like had it been me that died instead, everyone would have just remembered me in this great way and no one would have ever had to know this secret, that I thought was like a dark secret. So I think I felt guilt that he had died and not me and he didn't deserve to and I did..." Gus recalls.

Finally free from that guilt, Gus felt at peace knowing he's dedicated his career to Hoot and has his friend's spirit and support on his side as he competes in the Winter Games.

