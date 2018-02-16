Why Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Are Still Everyone's Golden Couple

When their romance first blossomed in the spring of 1998, they bided their time before going public, denying reports when they were still in the getting-to-know-you phase and then taking pains not to be photographed together, even when they arrived at places in the same car. But the sightings were stacking up: date nights at trendy spots in L.A., Friends' 100th episode party that fall, Acapulco for Valentine's Day in 1999 and Jen's 30th birthday.

Aniston would tell Diane Sawyer years later that they both knew, "on our first date" (set up by matchmaking agents), that they would be a thing. "It was weird...That was a really easy evening. It was really fun."

"Jennifer's a lot more peaceful now, like a woman who's in a good relationship," Lisa Kudrow told Rolling Stone (which noted a framed photo of Pitt in silhouette sitting in Aniston's L.A. home office, and then a relaxed, laughing Pitt on her coffee table) in March 1999. "There's not a lot to say about them because there's no problems. They're both light-years ahead of themselves. You know how your grandparents have a certain perspective about life? They've got that now."

Asked what attracted her to Pitt, Aniston told the magazine, "Oh, I hate this! I can't talk about it. I'm sorry. I'm not withholding, just preserving something that's mine." As for those who speculated the actors were trying to drum up publicity by issuing denials and playing coy, she denied that.

"It's not that at all. How funny. They figure, 'People know you're together, so why not give the press their picture and be done with it?' Because we chose not to. My responsibility to the public is my work—not what goes on in my private life. To talk about a relationship trivializes something that's nobody's business. When it comes to privacy issues, it's a tough one, because I'm a talker."

What she would admit is this: "I'll just tell you that this is the happiest time of my life—that I'm happier than I've ever been. I'm not saying why, it's for a lot of reasons: work, love, family, just life—all of it."

Sooner rather than later, however, they gave the public what it wanted, and then some.