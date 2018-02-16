Drake Gives Away $1 Million in "God's Plan" Video—and Starts an Inspiring Instagram Challenge

Fri., Feb. 16, 2018

Drake continues to pay it forward.

The Grammy winner spent the last couple of weeks donating money to people and schools in Miami. And now, in Drake's new "God's Plan" music video, we get to see him give away $1 million!

"The budget for this video was $996,631.90," a message at the beginning of the video, released on Friday, reads. "We gave it all away. Don't tell the label…"

The video then shows Drake going into a grocery store and announcing to the customers that "anything" they want in the store "is free." He then greets people in the store as they cheer and shop.

Drake Just Surprised a Miami Maid With a $10,000 Shopping Spree and Our Hearts Exploded

Drake, Instagram

Instagram

Drake then brings a mother and son to tears as he surprises them with money. He then tells the son, "You gotta make sure you take care of your mom too, no matter what you do, that's all we got. You know? Trust me, that's my world too."

After dropping the heartwarming video, which Drake calls the "most important thing" he's done in his career, he took to Instagram Story to write a message to his fans.

"I am not into challenges on IG I find them annoying...but today I am going to challenge everyone to just go out and do something for someone, anything, the smallest thing just to bring another human being some joy and please tag me in it somehow so I can see all the love being spread," Drake wrote. "You don't have to play the song in the background or have some hashtag this isn't about streams and all the other tactics being used...just go be kind in any way you can and let's all watch the world be nice to each other even if it's for 24 hours...Thank You."

You can watch the music video above and then tell us your reaction to the video and Drake's Instagram challenge in the comments!

