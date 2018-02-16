Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder's New Boyfriend Is No Longer a Mystery: Meet Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder has been hinting at her new mystery man recently, but only today did we finally finally find out who it is...

E! News can confirm his name is Beau Clark, and he's a commercial casting and advertising associate.

"It is very new, but they are exclusive," an insider revealed to us. "Stassi is happy that she didn't have to use a dating app and met him organically through her best friends."

Even better, the source added, "Beau is very social and likable within his friend group, and that's why Katie [Maloney] and Kristen [Doute] thought he would be a good match for her."