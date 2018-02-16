Sofía Reyes Premieres "1,2,3" Feat. Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto

Just ask Sofía Reyes, who premiered "1,2,3" and it's featuring Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto.
"''1,2,3' is a very special song for me. I wrote it with three of my best friends and then had the opportunity to collaborate with De La Ghetto and Jason which is a dream," the 22-year-old singer says to E! News. "I am very thankful to God and to the team that made this possible. I believe immensely in this song because I feel it includes everything: A mix of English and Spanish, pop and urban beats and the lyrics are fun, smart and catchy. The video is entertaining and colorful, and I am very happy with the result and can't wait to share this with you!"
Derulo surprises fans by singing several parts in Spanish.
''Sofia is a sweetheart, she is a real professional and I loved working with her and her team. I am excited as I feel like this song is going to take over the world,'' the "Swalla" singer says in a statement.
"I am very happy to have been part of '1,2,3' with the talented Sofia Reyes and Jason Derulo. It is one of those unique experiences you enjoy thoroughly. The interaction between the three of us and the exchange of ideas between Latinos and non-Latino turned out in a very organic way. The video was also shot by the incredible Mike Ho who is one of the Music directors of the moment and will amaze everyone," says De La Ghetto.
Sofia wrote the song with Jason Derulo, De La Ghetto, Nicole Zignago, Ricky Montaner, Jon Leone and Charlie Guerrero.
The song was produced by Kiss The Chief (Ricky Montaner and Jon Leone) and Tainy.