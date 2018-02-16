Zendaya Wasn't Scowling at Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at Fashion Show

Hey, no shade here!

On Wednesday, Valentine's Day, Zendaya, 21, sat front row at the Michael Kors Collection fall 2018 fashion runway Show in New York City. On her left sat Blake Lively, 30, who was also seated next to Emily Blunt, 34. Videos showing the latter two laughing together while Zendaya appears annoyed and scowling while looking to her left, then moving her head to the other side, went viral on Twitter.

"@Zendaya what did they do?" asked user @BillyMPottsJr.

"I WAS LOOKING AT THE RUNWAY," she tweeted.

"Y'all messy that's all lmao," Zendaya wrote a day later.