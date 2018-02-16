2018 Oscars: First 12 Presenters Include Tom Holland, Margot Robbie and Emma Stone

The first slate of presenters for the 2018 Oscars were announced Friday.
"Whether returning to the Oscars stage or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal," Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd told E! News in a statement. "Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening."
Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 90th Academy Awards live Sunday, March 4, on ABC. Here is the first wave of actors, directors and screenwriters who will present at the ceremony:
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Disney
Black Panther
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Widows
Article continues below
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Peppermint
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Lady Bird
Article continues below
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Girls Trip
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Avengers: Infinity War
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The Big Sick
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
I, Tonya
Battle of the Sexes
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI
A Fantastic Woman
Article continues below
Bucking tradition, last year's Best Actor winner, Manchester by the Sea's Casey Affleck, will not present the Best Actress award this year; the five women nominated in that category are Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) and Meryl Streep (The Post). Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water received 13 nominations, more than any other movie.