EXCLUSIVE!

Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o Explain Their "Magnetic" Chemistry in Black Panther

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Feb. 16, 2018 6:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Marvel fans have a new power couple to ship.

In Marvel's Black Panther (in theaters now), the newly crowned King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) looks to his off-and-on girlfriend Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) for comfort and strength. Their chemistry is palpable, as E!'s Justin Sylvester noted when he interviewed the actors. "I think it's just natural, really," Nyong'o said. "Chadwick, he's easy on the eye, wouldn't you say?"

The 34-year-old actress credited director Ryan Coogler's impeccable "casting" for creating an environment in which she didn't have to fake it for the cameras. "Chadwick is truly a magnetic person. He's magnetic!" she said. "That was something I didn't have to work very hard at—in fact, what I had to work hard at was pulling back. Because Nakia, she's not there. She's not here anymore—not yet. It's complicated. Their Facebook status is 'It's Complicated.'" Moreover, the Academy Award winner said, "Chemistry is something that you pray for as an actor, because it's so hard to fabricate it. It's so much easier to just have it and work on other things—your intention, your action and all that. To try to fabricate chemistry is another...It's a lot of energy."

Watch

Michael B. Jordan on Black Panther Breaking Box-Office Records

Boseman laughed when Sylvester brought up how believable his onscreen romance with Nyong'o's character is. "Are you trying to say we were dating?" the 41-year-old actor asked. While they're not a couple in real life, he said, "It's not hard to fall in love with Lupita. She's a beautiful person. She's intelligent, strong, assertive. You fall in love with people when you see them in their light, when you see them doing what they do, and they illuminate a certain aura."

Nyong'o added that she also felt a connection to her "ride or die" partner in crime, co-star Danai Gurira. "I think we have great chemistry, too. The cast, I feel like we really got along. I mean, I loved working with everybody," Nyong'o told E! News. "We just enjoyed each other."

For more on the making of the movie—including how Boseman bulked up—watch the videos.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chadwick Boseman , Lupita Nyong'o , Black Panther , Marvel , Movies , Entertainment , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Eddie Redmayne, Hannah Bagshawe

Eddie Redmayne Doesn't Know the Sex of Baby No. 2, but He Does Have Names Picked Out

Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry, Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari's Late Brother Sent "Chilling" Message to Give His Family "Closure," Says Tyler Henry

Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Tries to Figure Out the Sex of Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry's Third Baby

ESC: Best Dressed, Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning Channels Royalty and More Best Dressed Stars

Revenge Body 206, Jen

Jennifer Is Feeling "Sick" About Confronting Her Cheating Ex At Her Reveal Party on Revenge Body

The Royals, Elizabeth Hurley

The Royals' Queen Helena Clears Up Some "Fake News" About America's President and His Tiny Hands in Hilarious Promo

JIMMY KIMMEL

Jimmy Kimmel Tears Up and Calls for Action on Gun Violence

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -