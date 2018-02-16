Jimmy Kimmel Tears Up and Calls for Action on Gun Violence

Jimmy Kimmel made an emotional call for action against gun violence on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! following the tragic shooting in Parkland, Fla.

The late night host became teary-eyed describing Wednesday's attack that resulted in 17 deaths. He then showed a clip of President Donald Trump's response to the tragedy.

"We are all joined together as one American family and your suffering is our burden also," Trump said in his speech. "No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school. No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning."

While Kimmel said he agreed with Trump's statement, he said the country needed legal reform.

"So, here's what you do to fix that," he said. "Tell your buddies in Congress—tell Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Marco Rubio, all the family men who care so much about their communities—that what we need are laws. Real laws that do everything possible to keep assault rifles out of the hands of people who are going to shoot our kids. Go on TV and tell them to do that."