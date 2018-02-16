Black Panther: How a Marvel Movie Became One of 2018's Most Revolutionary Films

You don't have to go too far back to hit the point in time when the idea of one of the biggest commercial studios in the game coughing up many millions of dollars to both make and market a superhero film starring a predominantly black cast, helmed by an African-American director, set in a prosperous (if fictional) African nation, that didn't focus squarely on the historical global suffering of black people would get you laughed out of the room. We're talking just a few years here. They'd have sooner put a giant green monster (who returns to his straight, white male form when he stops being so angry, of course) at the center of a film. In fact, they did. More than once.

For years, Hollywood has told people of color and other marginalized groups that their stories aren't universal enough. That they aren't profitable enough, globally. When a film focused on such a story did get made, it would generally be quickly ghettoized into its own sub-genre of film, as though its subject matter precluded it from being considered cinema, full stop. And if it was a commercial success? Well, that's a fluke, a one-off—certainly not something for studio heads to consider a viable path to profits.

So we've waited. And we've waited. And we waited some more. And now, we're finally here, with director Ryan Coogler delivering Chadwick Boseman's King T'Challa and his glorious kingdom of Wakanda in the hopes of, much like last year's smash hit Wonder Woman did before it, giving an underserved community the opportunity to finally see a superhero who looks just like them. And that, in and of itself, is revolutionary, my friends.