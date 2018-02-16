Jennifer Aniston's Split With Justin Theroux Is Pretty Similar to Her Divorce to Brad Pitt

Nearly identical statements, farewell trips to tropical destinations, and lifelong friends to lean on are just a few similarities between Jennifer Aniston's splits from Justin Theroux andBrad Pitt.

The 49-year-old actress, who announced her separation from 46-year-old screenwriter Justin in a joint statement yesterday, has dealt with her fair share of public splits—most notably her breakup from Brad back in 2005.

And what's strikingly similar between to the two? The wording of their announcements, for starters. In both statements, Jennifer highlighted tabloid media as something she was aiming to get ahead of.

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation," Jennifer and Justin's announcement stated. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."