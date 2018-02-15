Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Get Engaged Ahead of The Amazing Race Finale

Team Big Brother are big winners this Valentine's Day!

On Thursday afternoon, Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf had big news to share with fans and followers. As it turns out, these two are engaged!

"I said yes! On Tuesday, February 13th my best friend asked me to marry him. He's made my dreams come true every day since we met!" Jessica shared on Instagram with video of the proposal. "I love you + there's no one else in the world for me. You're my person and I thank God for you coming into my life!"

So how did Cody pull off an unforgettable proposal?

The Marine aimed to surprise his leading lady during a hike up Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles. When she reached the top of the hill, Jessica met Cody who got down on one knee to propose.