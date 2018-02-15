See the Last Photo of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Together Before Announcing Separation

Perhaps there was more to this vacation than fans first thought.

In honor of the holidays and New Year's Eve just a few short weeks ago, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux traveled to Cabo San Lucas for a tropical vacation.

Whether tanning in the sunshine or relaxing in their swimsuits, the pair appeared to be enjoying just a regular getaway before ringing in 2018.

But as it turns out, that trip would be the last time the pair was photographed together before news broke of their separation.

On Thursday afternoon, the couple released a statement to E! News confirming their split after less than three years of marriage.