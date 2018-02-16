Elle Fanning Channels Royalty and More Best Dressed Stars

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
As New York Fashion Week came to close, stars continued to demonstrate their advanced style all over the world.
Case in point: Elle Fanning's Valentino sensation, which she debuted at the Berlin International Film Festival. From the red cape to the blue bow to the beautifully laid skirt, the star's gown transformed her into a princess worthy of being painted. The stunning gown is art on its own, which is most likely why she opted out of accessories and kept her hair classic with a regal bun.
While it may seem hard to out due Elle's look, stars like Lupita Nyong'o, who is celebrating today's release of Black Panther, Margot Robbie and more were dressed to impress this week.
Check out the best dressed stars below!
Raymond Hall/GC Images
The Black Panther star wears a plaid coat over a white dress, then finishes the look with a box bag from Mark Cross.
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images
The actress makes a claim for all-white before Easter and it's genius.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The 19-year-old star stuns at the Berlin International Film Festival in Valentine couture.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
At the Annihilation premiere, the Jane, the Virgin star wore a blue-to-rose-gold fringed dress that certainly caught eyes.
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images
This Black Panther actress is a color blocking pro, layering her golden jacket over a bright orange top.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
The I, Tonya actress shine bright like a diamond on the carpet.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
The Mom star takes the wrap dress up a level on the red carpet.
