Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Welcome Daughter

by Meg Swertlow | Thu., Feb. 15, 2018 4:09 PM

Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Isabella Evelyn Bass/

"It was a perfect birth, no problems at all," Bass shared in a statement with People. "We were supposed to induce her today but Carly's water broke 15 minutes before our alarm went off so Bella is setting her own birthday! Carly is recovering well and the baby has had her eyes open for hours. I cried a lot during the birth! We are smitten and cannot stop kissing, cuddling and adoring her."

This is Waddell's first child, however, Baby Bella joins big brothers NathanLiam and EnsleyBass' three sons from a previous relationship.

On Jan. 29, Evan took to twitter to say that, "Carly’s having fairly intense contractions tonight," which just so happened to be while The Bachelor was airing.

The reality star joked, "So if I/we stop live tweeting #thebachelor tonight you’ll know it’s time to purchase the live feed of the birth. 19.95 per minute and includes a complimentary ointment for only 14.99 extra."

The Bachelor: Winter Games Cast Revealed

The reality TV stars found love on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, ultimately returning to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for a wedding ceremony that was televised in June 2017 and officiated by host Chris HarrisonWells Adams served as a groomsmen, while Carly's best friend from her season of The Bachelor Jade Tolbert was a bridesmaid. Other Bachelor stars that attended included Shawn BoothKaitlyn BristoweNick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi

The pair have been in full prep mode for a while. Earlier this month, Bass announced via social media that the couple had decided upon the name Isabella Evelyn.

"Well folks, I lost the battle to name our baby girl Evan but I won the war with the name: 'Isabella Evelyn Bass,'" he wrote. "My sweet Grandma Bass was named Evelyn and she was the best and I hope that our daughter is fierce like her."

 On Jan. 14, Waddell took to Instagram to share images from her baby shower with fans.

"Yesterday was the most enchanting celebration for Little Bella. We were surrounded by love and laughter from friends and family in a whimsical fairly land," Carly shared on Instagram with a collage of photos from the celebration. "We are now fully stocked with floral headbands, fairy dolls, soft pink swaddles, swings, bouncers, indies, and hand made wall hangings. I would say she's about ready to greet the world. Dress is from @asos_maternity." 

Congrats to the growing family!

