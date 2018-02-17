Saturday Savings: Dakota Fanning's Shearling Coat Is on Sale Now!

Being warm and fashionable just got cheaper.

Dakota Fanning is joining celebs like Kim Kardashian and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in the shearling craze, wrapping herself in a cream iteration with camel details, made by Madewell. The star paired the cozy outerwear with navy blue platform heels, glasses with clear frames and a teal structured purse—proving that a little color goes a long way.

Although outerwear tends to be a pricey component of anyone's wardrobe, her teddy bear-like coat is on sale now. After reducing the original price by over 30%, you can grab the style for less than $180.