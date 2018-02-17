Saturday Savings: Dakota Fanning's Shearling Coat Is on Sale Now!

BACKGRID
Being warm and fashionable just got cheaper.
Dakota Fanning is joining celebs like Kim Kardashian and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in the shearling craze, wrapping herself in a cream iteration with camel details, made by Madewell. The star paired the cozy outerwear with navy blue platform heels, glasses with clear frames and a teal structured purse—proving that a little color goes a long way.
Although outerwear tends to be a pricey component of anyone's wardrobe, her teddy bear-like coat is on sale now. After reducing the original price by over 30%, you can grab the style for less than $180.
Shop the best marked-down shearling coats below!
Exact: Sherpa Topcoat, Was $265, Now $179.99
Glen Coat, Was $895, Now $358
Faux Shearling Coat, Was $129.99, Now $65
Tristan Shearling Coat, Was $288, Now $188
Faux Shearling Coat, Was $198, Now $150
Hooded Fleece Faux Shearling Lined Coat, Was $198, Now $65.80
Plus Size Faux-Shearling Wrap Coat, Was $260, Now $106
