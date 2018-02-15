Lifetime’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Movie Casts Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, prepare to meet your new TV family.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, Lifetime's TV movie about the world's most talked-about relationship, has cast two iconic figures: Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II.

Bonnie Soper, a New Zealand native, is set to play the late Princess of Wales, Harry's beloved mother, while British actress Maggie Sullivun will play Her Majesty, his grandmother. Production is currently underway in Vancouver, and the TV movie is set to this spring.

The two new additions join relative newcomer Murray Fraser, who will be playing Prince Harry, and Jessica Jones actress Parisa Fitz-Henley, who is taking on the role of the Suits-star-turned-royal-bride-to-be.