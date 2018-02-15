Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Separate After Less Than 3 Years of Marriage

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
It's the separation pop culture fans didn't exactly see coming.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are going their separate ways after less than three years of marriage.
"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the couple said in a joint statement to E! News. "Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."
The couple got engaged in August of 2012 and surprised fans when they got married in a top-secret wedding on August 5, 2015. They have no children together.
Their Hollywood ceremony was attended by dozens of their famous friends including Howard Stern, Ellen DeGeneres, Sandra Bullock and more.
While the couple kept their relationship private in terms of Hollywood standards, Justin would occasionally post photos of his leading lady on Instagram.
In addition, the pair would gush over each other during rare red carpet and magazine interviews. When asked how he was going to celebrate his two-year wedding anniversary, Justin dropped some hints to E! News.
"Isn't number two cotton? Am I supposed to get something cotton? So probably just a bag of cotton," the actor joked to us.
And like many famous couples, this couple faced more than a few tabloid headlines. Ultimately, Jennifer made it clear that it didn't affect her.
"How many times can I be out there in the world, enjoying my life, and yet the narrative is 'Poor, Sorry, Sad in Love Jen'…whatever the stupid headline is," the actress shared with Harper's Bazaar during her engagement. "It's almost impossible to get bored with one another. We've tried so hard! And even that's interesting because his eyes are so pretty, but we can entertain ourselves and talk about endless things, which is pretty great."
As for Justin, he never felt intimidated by his wife's success. Instead, he was just so proud of her. "She's successful for a reason...We're not in competition," he told Esquire.
The couple was most recently photographed together while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas around the New Year's holiday.
