Sophia Grace and Rosie Are Back Together During Valentine's Day Surprise

Guess who's back together again?!

Just a few short weeks after Sophia Grace and Rosie appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to celebrate the talk-show host's 60th birthday, E! News has learned the pair reunited again in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram posted Thursday afternoon, Rosie gave a sneak peek into the surprise reunion on Valentine's Day.

"Back where it all began!" the caption read. "#cousins #bestsurpriseever @therealsophiagrace."

Sophia Grace would also capture a selfie with her family member on Instagram Stories. So what brings this talented pair together again? Perhaps it's just a small world after all.