Does James Kennedy Still Have Feelings for Lala Kent? Watch Their Intense Vanderpump Rules Conversation

Maybe it really isn't about the pasta.

Since they joined Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent and James Kennedy have been close. But are they too close? Lala seems to think so, as she tells James their friendship needs to change in E! News' exclusive sneak peek from Monday's all-new episode of the Bravo reality hit.

Given their romantic history, Lala feels the BFFs need to set boundaries out of respect for their significant others, her boyfriend, Randall Emmett (who does not appear on the show), and his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, she who recently had her pasta stolen by Lala.