Christina Aguilera Strips Down for Naked Bathtub Photo Shoot

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Feb. 15, 2018 2:02 PM

Christina Aguilera may have been feeling a little "dirrty" because she hopped into the tub for a very public soak. 

The Grammy winner stripped down for an unexpected photo shoot in a bathroom and shared the racy photos with fans on social media Thursday. 

In the series of black and white pictures, the songstress poses in a rectangular tub with wet blond hair and a bare, dimly lit background. In one shot, the star is covered in suds while in another, Aguilera uses her arms to keep things PG-13 rated. For the final image, she's in a rounder tub surrounded by bath goodies and sporting a dark smokey eye.

The photos popped up out of the blue and, unfortunately, Aguilera didn't offer much of an explanation in the caption beyond an emoji of a water droplet. 

Could the stripped down shots be at all related to the new album she's been teasing for what feels like forever? Late last month, the songstress assured her devoted fans her next album is "coming b--tches" after one very curious fan left a clever message for her on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.  

"Dear Christina Aguilera," the fan wrote using pieces of paper strategically placed on the star. "Where the f--k is the new album?"

If new music was not the inspiration for the latest images, maybe she was in a sultry mood given Valentine's Day on Wednesday. 

Whatever the case, her fans are loving the update. 

As one follower commented, "STRIPPED 2.0."

