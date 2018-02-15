Maze Runner Author Is "Deeply Sorry" and Seeking Counseling Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 15, 2018 1:48 PM

James Dashner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After facing allegations of sexual misconduct, The Maze Runner author James Dashner said he's "deeply sorry" and is seeking counseling.

The author of the young-adult series tweeted a note on Thursday along with the words "a message from me to you."

"I have spent the recent days reexamining my actions and searching my soul," he wrote. "Some of the things said about me have been shocking and my initial instinct was to be defensive. But I also have thought about how numerous women now have come forward as part of a vital movement to lead a discussion about sexual harassment and discrimination in the publishing industry. And I have talked with friends deeply immersed in the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement. I believe all victims must be heard, and I'm committed to listening to them."

He then added, "I've taken these past few days for introspection, to see if I've been part of the problem. I think that I have. I didn't honor or fully understand boundaries or power dynamics. I can sincerely say that I have never intentionally hurt another person. But to those affected, I am so deeply sorry. I am taking any and all criticisms and accusations very seriously, and I will seek counseling and guidance to address them. Thank you for listening."

Hollywood's Many Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct: All the Allegations, Responses and Fallout

The note comes shortly after Dashner was dropped from his literary agent. As The New York Times reported, Michael W. Bourret told the Associated Press he could no longer represent Dashner "under the circumstances."

"I couldn't in good conscience continue working with James, and I let him go yesterday," Bourret told the AP (per The New York Times).

Back in January, the School Library Journal published an article about sexual harassment in children's publishing on its website. Commenters started accusing Dashner of inappropriate behavior. 

"My harasser was James Dashner. He preys on female debut authors. Beware. Beware. Beware," one commenter by the name Anon #MeToo wrote. The accuser later wrote that the "harassment/abuse from James Dashner was not a one-time unwanted touch or a joke I took the wrong way."

"It entailed months of manipulation, grooming and gaslighting," part of Anon #MeToo's comment read. "He offered to be my  'mentor' using praise and flattery of my writing, and promises to use his connections to help elevate my career to the level of his. But it was all a bait and switch. When I made it clear that I was not going to give him what he wanted in return, our ‘mentorship' relationship ended." 

Another commenter under the name metoo wrote, "I have been harassed by James Dashner as well."

However, others defended Dashner. One anonymous commenter wrote "James Dashner is innocent."

Dashner does not apologize for a specific accusation in his note. 

Twentieth Century Fox released the film Maze Runner: The Death Cure based on Dashner's novel in January.

