Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Go House Hunting on Valentine's Day

Are Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus taking their relationship to the next level?

E! News had learned last July that the actor is dating the SNL producer, a few months after he and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce following their 2015 split. On Wednesday, Valentine's Day, Affleck and Shookus went house-hunting in the upscale coastal Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, a few miles away from the home where Garner lives with her and Affleck's three kids, E! News has learned.

"Ben and Lindsay spent Valentine's Day house hunting in Pacific Palisades," an eyewitness told E! News. "They visited two homes in the $8 million-$10 million range with a broker who gave them tours."

Affleck, who maintains a separate residence in Los Angeles, and Shookus, who has a home in New York City with her daughter, have not commented.