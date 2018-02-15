All the Details on Amy Schumer's Wedding, From Nude Ice Sculptures to a Star-Studded Guest List

Amy Schumer is officially a Mrs.!

One day before Valentine's Day, the A-list star and chef Chris Fischer gathered their closest family and friends for an intimate wedding ceremony held at a beachfront estate in Malibu, Calif. Schumer confirmed she and Fischer had tied the knot after a whirlwind few months of dating by sharing her entire wedding album on social media.

Dressed in a $5,000 Monique Lhuillier lace gown, Amy looked absolutely gorgeous as she walked down the aisle to meet her future hubby. An eyewitness describes the surprise nuptials as a "casual afternoon ceremony," telling E! News, "Amy and Chris said personal vows that lasted about 15 minutes and got a ton of laughs from the crowd."

After comedian John Early (who officiated the ceremony dressed in drag) pronounced Amy and Chris husband and wife, our source says, "Everyone stood and cheered for them and tossed white rose petals in the air."