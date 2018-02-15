All the Details on Amy Schumer's Wedding, From Nude Ice Sculptures to a Star-Studded Guest List

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Feb. 15, 2018 1:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Amy Schumer is officially a Mrs.! 

One day before Valentine's Day, the A-list star and chef Chris Fischer gathered their closest family and friends for an intimate wedding ceremony held at a beachfront estate in Malibu, Calif. Schumer confirmed she and Fischer had tied the knot after a whirlwind few months of dating by sharing her entire wedding album on social media. 

Dressed in a $5,000 Monique Lhuillier lace gown, Amy looked absolutely gorgeous as she walked down the aisle to meet her future hubby. An eyewitness describes the surprise nuptials as a "casual afternoon ceremony," telling E! News, "Amy and Chris said personal vows that lasted about 15 minutes and got a ton of laughs from the crowd." 

After comedian John Early (who officiated the ceremony dressed in drag) pronounced Amy and Chris husband and wife, our source says, "Everyone stood and cheered for them and tossed white rose petals in the air." 

Photos

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Wedding Photos

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Wedding, Jennifer Lawrence

Instagram

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Wedding

Instagram

Amy's guest list rivaled the most exclusive of Hollywood events, with stars including Jennifer LawrenceJennifer AnistonJudd ApatowLarry DavidJake GyllenhaalChelsea HandlerJerry Seinfeld and David Spadestepping out to celebrate the newlyweds. 

We're told celebrities like Aidy BryantVanessa Bayer, comedienne Claudia O'Doherty and more "gathered around a wood burning fireplace and toasted all afternoon. It was very casual and fun with a lot of laughter."

Amy Schumer, House, Wedding Location

Courtesy Trulia

Amy Schumer, House, Wedding Location

Courtesy Trulia

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Wedding

Instagram

The eyewitness shares, "Amy and Chris walked around holding hands and saying hi to everyone. It was a perfect day for them with beautiful weather and a great sunset. They were both glowing and couldn't have been happier." 

As the evening continued, the couple treated their guests to a laid back reception with plenty of dancing, impromptu performances and hilarious touches unique to Amy and Chris. 

"The decor was simple with some fun things thrown in," the source explains. "They had round tables set up on the deck with succulents and driftwood. Small vases held pink roses and white and black anemones. There were lots of lanterns everywhere with candles burning."

Photos

Amy Schumer's Best Looks

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Wedding

Instagram

Guests also enjoyed an oyster bar with "many different sauces," the insider says. True to Amy's comedic style, next to the oyster bar stood an "ice sculpture of a naked man's body" and "cardboard cutout" of a relative who couldn't attend was propped up in a nearby chair. 

And the tears were almost certainly flowing during Amy's dance with her father, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. The 36-year-old shared a photo of the pair sharing an embrace to Pearl Jam's "Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town." Comedienne Bridget Everett provided the vocal accompaniment for Amy and Chris' first dance. 

At one point during the evening, Schumer appeared to put on a white satin slip dress for a dance break with J. Law, which was documented on her Instagram

Of course, the celebration didn't stop when the lights went out! Amy switched into a navy blue sweater and black pants for an after-party held inside the lavish residence. Schumer was photographed alongside her sister and bridesmaid Kim Caramele singing their hearts out while their proud pops played the tambourine. 

Check out even more photos from Chris and Amy's wedding day extravaganza here. Now onto the honeymoon! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Amy Schumer , Weddings , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson

Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Get Engaged Ahead of The Amazing Race Finale

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

All the Signs Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Were Headed for a Split

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt

The Internet Just Realized That Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Are Now Single

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Cabo 2017

See the Last Photo of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Together Before Announcing Separation

Maryse, Total Divas

It's a Girl! Maryse and The Miz Celebrate Their Baby Shower With Avril Lavigne, Ryan Cabrera & More: See All the Cute Pics

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Split: Relive Their Romance Through the Years

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Wedding

Everything We Know About Amy Schumer's Star-Studded Wedding to Chef Chris Fischer

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -