All the Details on Amy Schumer's Wedding, From Nude Ice Sculptures to a Star-Studded Guest List

Amy Schumer is officially a Mrs.!
One day before Valentine's Day, the A-list star and chef Chris Fischer gathered their closest family and friends for an intimate wedding ceremony held at a beachfront estate in Malibu, Calif. Schumer confirmed she and Fischer had tied the knot after a whirlwind few months of dating by sharing her entire wedding album on social media.
Dressed in a $5,000 Monique Lhuillier lace gown, Amy looked absolutely gorgeous as she walked down the aisle to meet her future hubby. An eyewitness describes the surprise nuptials as a "casual afternoon ceremony," telling E! News, "Amy and Chris said personal vows that lasted about 15 minutes and got a ton of laughs from the crowd."
After comedian John Early (who officiated the ceremony dressed in drag) pronounced Amy and Chris husband and wife, our source says, "Everyone stood and cheered for them and tossed white rose petals in the air."
Amy's guest list rivaled the most exclusive of Hollywood events, with stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Larry David, Jake Gyllenhaal, Chelsea Handler, Jerry Seinfeld and David Spadestepping out to celebrate the newlyweds.
We're told celebrities like Aidy Bryant, Vanessa Bayer, comedienne Claudia O'Doherty and more "gathered around a wood burning fireplace and toasted all afternoon. It was very casual and fun with a lot of laughter."
Courtesy Trulia
Courtesy Trulia
The eyewitness shares, "Amy and Chris walked around holding hands and saying hi to everyone. It was a perfect day for them with beautiful weather and a great sunset. They were both glowing and couldn't have been happier."
As the evening continued, the couple treated their guests to a laid back reception with plenty of dancing, impromptu performances and hilarious touches unique to Amy and Chris.
"The decor was simple with some fun things thrown in," the source explains. "They had round tables set up on the deck with succulents and driftwood. Small vases held pink roses and white and black anemones. There were lots of lanterns everywhere with candles burning."
Guests also enjoyed an oyster bar with "many different sauces," the insider says. True to Amy's comedic style, next to the oyster bar stood an "ice sculpture of a naked man's body" and "cardboard cutout" of a relative who couldn't attend was propped up in a nearby chair.
And the tears were almost certainly flowing during Amy's dance with her father, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. The 36-year-old shared a photo of the pair sharing an embrace to Pearl Jam's "Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town." Comedienne Bridget Everett provided the vocal accompaniment for Amy and Chris' first dance.
At one point during the evening, Schumer appeared to put on a white satin slip dress for a dance break with J. Law, which was documented on her Instagram.
Of course, the celebration didn't stop when the lights went out! Amy switched into a navy blue sweater and black pants for an after-party held inside the lavish residence. Schumer was photographed alongside her sister and bridesmaid Kim Caramele singing their hearts out while their proud pops played the tambourine.
Check out even more photos from Chris and Amy's wedding day extravaganza here. Now onto the honeymoon!