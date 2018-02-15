Watch Camila Cabello Gush About Matthew Hussey Before Public Romance

Hmm, maybe Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey's relationship shouldn't have caught us by surprise.

That's because the "Havana" singer has talked about him in the past, and recently only weeks before being spotted with the 30-year-old British television personality.

While promoting the release of her album Camila the star chatted with Z100's Elvis Duran.

"Hey wait, by the way, is Matthew Hussey still [here]?" she asked excitedly at minute 22 of the interview.

"I love him. He's great. He gives good advice."

The 20-year-old grabs her coffee cup and looks to the side then raises her eyebrows in a joking gesture.