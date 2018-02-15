Watch Camila Cabello Gush About Matthew Hussey Before Public Romance

by Diana Marti | Thu., Feb. 15, 2018 1:15 PM

Hmm, maybe Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey's relationship shouldn't have caught us by surprise. 

That's because the "Havana" singer has talked about him in the past, and recently only weeks before being spotted with the 30-year-old British television personality. 

While promoting the release of her album Camila the star chatted with Z100's Elvis Duran.  

"Hey wait, by the way, is Matthew Hussey still [here]?" she asked excitedly at minute 22 of the interview.

"I love him. He's great. He gives good advice." 

The 20-year-old grabs her coffee cup and looks to the side then raises her eyebrows in a joking gesture.

Photos

Camila Cabello & Matthew Hussey's PDA-Filled Beach Trip

Duran then call out for Hussey, and Camila looks at him and says, "No way." They then joked and brought in the radio show's assistant to pretend to be the dating coach's twin brother. 

Last week, E! News shared the exclusive photos of the couple packing on the PDA on the beach in Mexico, two days later we learned more details about the 20-year-old "Havana" singer's relationship with the 30-year-old dating coach.

Photos

Beauty Beat: Camila Cabello

"Camila recently started dating Matthew," the insider tells E! News. "It wasn't something she expected, but she knew of him and really enjoys his work."

The source adds, "She has been following him for a while and was a fan, but it took her by surprise that she has gotten to know him on a deeper level."

Another insider has shared details about the couple's trip to Cabo San Lucas.

"Camila arrived in Cabo San Lucas on Thursday afternoon with Matthew," the source tells us. "They flew on a private jet together and were met at the airport by a driver who took them to their resort. They stayed in an oceanfront suite and had an amazing first day on the beach. They took a walk on some rocks and splashed around in the ocean. They sat and talked on the sand and watched the waves crash."

The insider also adds that the couple "held hands and kissed a lot."

