Aaron Carter Feels "Cautiously Optimistic" After Rehab and 45-Lb. Weight Gain

Carter said that he learned "to put myself first and to really truly love myself and be comfortable of what I see in the mirror."

"Last year, I got so stressed out from all kind of miscellaneous things," he said. "I went down to like a 115 pounds and then I went to a treatment center and I came out 160 pounds."

Carter said he is staying healthy by "surrounding myself with positivity and focusing on the good things and not on a hater on social media."

"It's so funny how one person can get under your skin," he said.

He's also making new friends; the singer loves to occasionally tweet out his cellphone number.

"I actually do it every once in a while. I think it's very hilarious to do," he said. "They call me, they FaceTime me from all different countries and sometimes they can't even speak English...I will literally spend hours doing it. We grew up in the world without social media, so this connection, I feel like, on a cellphone, it feels more real. It doesn't feel like we're hiding behind anything."

He said he changes his phone number every six days.