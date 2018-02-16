Porsha Williams Teases The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Barcelona Trip: "There Are Definitely Lines Drawn"

It's about to go down.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta finally embark on their big Barcelona trip in this week's new episode of the Bravo reality hit, now that the small matter of who's coming has been sorted. (Out? Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kenya Moore. In? FOH's Eva Marcille, Shamea Morton and Marlo Hampton.) And like most trips abroad in this franchise, it sounds like those poor Spaniards had no idea what was coming there way once our favorite Southern belles touched down.
"Barcelona is crazy. For many, many different reasons that everybody will see. But it was a great experience," Porsha Williams told E! News. "You'll definitely see us having a good time. You'll definitely see us acting up. You'll definitely see us acting out of character, OK? In kinky ways and in fun ways. And in naughty ways."
As Porsha revealed, fans can look forward to some battle lines being drawn in the Spanish sand, especially when it comes to her fraught relationships with NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss. "I feel like with this trip, there are definitely lines drawn. So either we're not going to be cool again—I, for myself, when I left the trip, I had made a decision," she told us. "This relationship is where it's going to be and I'm done with it or this relationship, I'm going to move forward. Whereas before, they were kind of in limbo. But when I leave this trip, I know pretty much where I stand with most people."
The good news? "The one good thing is that one of the relationships, actually, kind of comes together," she admitted.
However, that doesn't mean that there won't be plenty of fireworks. This is Real Housewives, after all. "One of the biggest fights that came out of Barcelona was Kim and NeNe. That was pretty epic," Porsha teased. "That was the beginning of the war we're in right now with those two."
Other things to look forward to in Barcelona? Cynthia Bailey confronting Eva and Porsha about the Will situation, an issue with the "villa" Cynthia arranged for the ladies and some beef between Marlo and Kandi when shade is thrown. Cinturón de seguridad! (That's "buckle up" in Spanish.)
