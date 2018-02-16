Porsha Williams Teases The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Barcelona Trip: "There Are Definitely Lines Drawn"

However, that doesn't mean that there won't be plenty of fireworks. This is Real Housewives, after all. "One of the biggest fights that came out of Barcelona was Kim and NeNe. That was pretty epic," Porsha teased. "That was the beginning of the war we're in right now with those two."

Other things to look forward to in Barcelona? Cynthia Bailey confronting Eva and Porsha about the Will situation, an issue with the "villa" Cynthia arranged for the ladies and some beef between Marlo and Kandi when shade is thrown. Cinturón de seguridad! (That's "buckle up" in Spanish.)

For more from the Bravolebrity, including her thoughts on NeNe and Kim's war, be sure to check out the videos above!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)