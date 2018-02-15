Katy Perry Literally Runs Away From Love—in Spite of Her Ongoing Fling With Orlando Bloom

Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage
When it comes to matters of the heart, it looks like Katy Perry is running for the hills.
In honor of Valentine's Day on Wednesday, the Grammy nominee commemorated the holiday of love by sharing a video of herself catching a bouquet at a wedding. Except, in a hilarious twist against tradition, Perry dashed once the flowers were in her hand.
"When you crave companionship but run from love when you get it," she said of the video. #happymadeupholidayofforcedlove #ilovemyself #iloveyoutoo."
Needless to say, Perry may be a touch conflicted in the love department. Meanwhile, the video caught the eye of her former—and kind of current—flame Orlando Bloom, who left a little note for the star on her Instagram account. "You can run but you can't hide...from YOURSELF," the actor commented.
Since announcing they were "taking space" around this time last February, the exes seem to have low-key kept the flames of their fling burning. The two have been spotted together a handful of times since their 2017 break, including one recent reunion in the Maldives in January, raising eyebrows about whether they were officially back on. While they're certainly in contact—and have been since their split—sources wouldn't use the word "official."
"They are seeing each other and hooking up. There's nothing official," a source close to Perry told E! News. "She's on tour for the next several months and will be all over the place. She knows sustaining a relationship or any kind of normalcy will be difficult. But, they love each other and never really stopped talking when they were apart. They've been seeing each other off and on the entire time."
As a second insider further told E! News, "They are not 'back together', but have been making effort in seeing one another, especially with her busy schedule. Whenever Katy is in [Los Angeles], she sees him. When she's not, they are still in contact, but there isn't as much pressure."
"It's a very free and open relationship, but they do both care about one another," the second source added. "Katy is so busy, she doesn't have time for complicated relationships and likes that it is very 'easy' between them."
Final conclusion? More hot than cold right now.