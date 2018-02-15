Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and More Can't Stop Wearing This Coat

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Feb. 15, 2018 12:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kim Kardashian

BACKGRID

Introducing the winter wardrobe staple you didn't know you needed: the long, camel, textured coat. 

No, it's not because Kim Kardashian West stepped out on Valentine's Day in a Balenciaga Shearling Coat ($5,600)...or that models like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hailey Badwin and Elsa Hosk have been wearing the Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Coat ($3,950) all winter long...or that street-style stars basically live in some version of the coat (when the Max Mara version is sold out) while making the fashion week rounds. 

It's because the cozy coat is actually quite versatile: It can be the main attraction in an ensemble, only needing accessories to finish the look. While neutral, the camel coloring stands out in a sea of gray and black outerwear. It has a masculine feel that emphasizes and complements feminine, formal pieces, which creates an interesting juxtaposition. Not to mention, the luxe texture can elevate any casual look (yes, sweats included!).

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From NYFW Winter 2018

If you're not willing to drop a few thousands on the designer finds that Kim and Rosie are wearing, there are tons of more affordable options out there. Pro tip: Finding a faux fur or shearling collar on a wool or polyester-mix coat will typically lend a more budget-friendly price tag. 

Now all you need is styling inspiration—scroll through to see how celebs, models and street-style stars are wearing the winter wardrobe staple.

ESC: Max Mara Coat, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model wrapped up in her coat on a wintry day in NYC. With a pair of oversize sunglasses, a chain-strap bag and over-the-knee boots, this combination is simple but oh-so chic. 

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Timur Emek/GC Images

Hailey Baldwin

There's no such thing as too much faux fur. Not only do her Gucci mules brighten up the coat, but this look proves you can pretty much wear anything with the iconic Max Mara topper. 

ESC: Max Mara Coat, Elsa Hosk

Gotham/GC Images

Elsa Hosk

A long brown textured coat can even dress up your most casual Canadian tuxedo, as the Victoria's Secret model proves. 

Article continues below

ESC: Kim Kardashian

BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian

While Kim isn't wearing the Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Coat, she was spotted wearing a similar Balenciaga version on Valentines's Day. She toned down the luxe feel of the coat with a hot-pink bra, rolled-up sweats and boots. 

ESC: Max Mara Coat

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Maria Barteczko

You can dress down the coat as well—just pair it with a bold hoodie like this street style star. 

ESC: Max Mara Coat

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Laetitia Nimah Kutob

In case you weren't sure, prints work perfectly under the cozy coat—just make sure to leave it unbuttoned so you can see your whole outfit in full effect. 

Article continues below

ESC: Max Mara Coat

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Aylin Koenig

Ready for spring? A muted floral dress like the one this street style star wore under her shearling coat is far from drab. 

Would you rock this look?

RELATED ARTICLE: Yara Shahidi Says the Fanny Pack Is a Millennial Must-Have

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Rosie Huntington-Whiteley , Hailey Baldwin , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG
Latest News
ESC: Dare to Wear, Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi Says the Fanny Pack Is a Millennial Must-Have

ESC: Lupita Nyongo

How Lupita Nyong'o's Hairstylist Styles Natural Hair Textures

ESC: Emily Blunt, Zendaya, Blake Lively,

Get Blake Lively, Emily Blunt and Zendaya's NYFW Looks for Less

ESC: Millie Bobby Brown

Why Millie Bobby Brown's Cheer-Inspired Look Is Her Best Yet

ESC: Lupita Nyong'o

Why Beauty on the Black Panther Red Carpet Is Empowering

Ashley Graham, NYFW

All of the Empowering Moments at Fashion Week Fall 2018

ESC: Spencer Styles

Styled by Spencer Pratt: How to Break Out of Men's Wardrobe Rut

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -