Selena Gomez Lovingly Strokes Justin Bieber's Face on Valentine's Day

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez weren't afraid to pack on the P.D.A. this Valentine's Day.

While enjoying a romantic date night at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel on Wednesday, the 25-year-old singer tenderly stroked her sweetheart's face. Bieber, 23, also couldn't help but stare lovingly at his date. At one point, he leaned over to give her a kiss.

It was certainly a night of romance for Jelena. The couple enjoyed a sweet dinner for two at the hotel's restaurant after attending a church service. Gomez wore a black turtleneck dress, a blazer and black flats for their date night while Bieber wore tan pants, a jean jacket and sneakers.

Over the weekend, the couple enjoyed a quick getaway to Laguna Beach. In fact, they've been spending a lot of quality time together ever since they were photographed sharing a kiss in November. They've enjoyed pilate classes, gone on trips and attended church services.

The two have had an on-again-off-again relationship for years, but it looks like the two are going strong.

"Everything is so different this time around," a source previously told E! News.

What can we say? The heart wants what it wants.

