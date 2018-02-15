Luke Wilson Hailed a "Hero" After Helping to Rescue Pinned Woman in Fatal Car Crash

Luke Wilson plays all kinds of people on screen, but this week, he was a hero in real life.

The actor was indirectly involved in a car crash in Calif. on Tuesday, in which a driver of a Ferrari died. The late driver's passenger, golfer Bill Haas, also sustained some injuries.

According to local news affiliate KTLA, Wilson was driving in the Pacific Palisades when the Ferrari sideswiped his Toyota SUV and then collided with a BMW. According to the affiliate, the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the events unfolded, Wilson got out of his car and helped a nearby 50-year-old unidentified woman in need, who had been driving the BMW when the Ferrari collided with her. As witness Sean Heirigs recalled to People, the star sought to help the stranger trapped in her flipped car, her leg pinned somewhere around the dashboard and steering wheel.