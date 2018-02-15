Natalie Portman Agrees Annihilation Whitewashing Is "Problematic"

Ahead of its Feb. 23 release, Alex Garland has been accused of whitewashing Annihilation.

Written for the screen and directed by Garland, based on the best-selling Southern Reach trilogy by Jeff VanderMeer, Annihilation stars Natalie Portman as a biologist who enters a mysterious environmental disaster zone to save her husband (Oscar Isaac); Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tuva Novotny, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson and Benedict Wong round out the cast. In the books, Portman's character is of Asian descent, while Leigh's character is half-Native American. Two advocacy groups—Media Action Network for Asian Americans and American Indians in Film and Television—called out Garland, Paramount Pictures and Skydance this week.

In a statement to Deadline, Garland acknowledged their criticism of the otherwise diverse cast. "This is an awkward problem for me, because I think whitewashing is a serious and real issue, and I fully support the groups drawing attention to it. But the characters in the novel I read and adapted were not given names or ethnicities. I cast the film reacting only to the actors I met in the casting process, or actors I had worked with before. There was no studio pressure to cast white. The casting choices were entirely mine. As a middle-aged white man, I can believe I might at times be guilty of unconscious racism, in the way that potentially we all are," the director said. "But there was nothing cynical or conspiratorial about the way I cast this movie."