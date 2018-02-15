Personal Style 101: How to Make This Season's Denim Trends Your Own

Red Alert: There is no such thing as too much denim.
Regardless if you're a fashion girl or not, chances are you own at least one item of clothing in the denim family. Whether it's your trusty worn-in jeans, a denim top or a button-up dress, the versatile fabric is pretty much a daily staple.
But if you're wearing denim all the time (we love Target's new line Universal Thread), how do you keep it fresh and make the look your own? E! Style Correspondent and Target Stylist Zanna Roberts Rassi has a few pointers.
Statement Denim Culottes
For a trendy take on classic denim, culottes are surprisingly easy to wear. Since the wide-leg pants are so statement-making on their own, you can throw on a shirt and a jacket and call it a day. Or if you're feeling daring, ditch the tee and button up the jacket to wear as a top. To give it a bit of edge, tuck it in, pop the collar and roll the sleeves.
