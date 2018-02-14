How Lupita Nyong'o's Hairstylist Styles Natural Hair Textures

"My girl Lupita is a true representation of a woman who is unapologetic about exploring the greatness of her hair texture."
We can thank celebrity hairstylist Vernon François for many of the natural hairstyles we see on the red carpet today. With clients Lupita Nyong'o, Wrinkle in Time star Storm Reid, Susan Kelechi Watson, Serena Williams and Willow Smith, the beauty expert has created unique hairstyles that reveals the glory of each person's natural hair texture.
For those that he can't touch personally, he hopes that his work will spark conversations about hair and push women to embrace their natural curl pattern. His styles are inspirational, but he also recognizes that for many, the journey to healthy and consistent curls can be a difficult process, mentally, physically and emotionally.
"One of the important things that really helps someone recognize their true beauty through their hair texture is just patience," he said twisting a model's hair with his namesake beauty products at dpHUE House. "Discipline really goes a long way!"
No matter where you are in your hair journey, the hair pro has a technique to instantly take your curls from drab to fab. Check out how to finger coil in the video above and the steps below!
Step 1: Cut away damaged hair by noting where the curl naturally ends. Make sure your hair is dry.
Step 2: Apply Vernon Francios Leave-In Conditioner to a small section of hair.
Step 3: Wrap that small section around your finger, leaving the root relatively loose.
Step 4: Repeat steps 2 and 3 until you've finger coiled all of the hair.
Step 5: Diffuse hair on medium heat. Pro tip: Flip hair from side to side as you're diffusing, but keep the diffuser relatively still.
Step 6: Unravel diffused hair by splitting each curl into 3 or 4 individual curls.
Step 7: Cut off any remaining dead ends.
Step 8: Style by making a side part and tucking back one side with a bobby pin.