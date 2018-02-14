Julianne Hough Just Became a Redhead and She's Never Felt More "Alive"

Julianne Hough is taking red to a whole new level this Valentine's Day.

In a new Instagram posted Wednesday afternoon, the Dancing With the Stars judge surprised fans and followers when revealing her new haircut.

Spoiler alert: It's time to say goodbye to the blond and hello to the red.

"I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!! I have always felt like a red head my whole life, even to the point that I've thought that my future daughter would 100% be a red head!" she wrote to her followers. "I've seriously talked about doing this for 6 years, ask anyone who knows me...and now that I'm on this new journey, exploring and finding out who I truly am, I said screw it!"

Julianne added, "I feel more feminine and alive and I love it!"