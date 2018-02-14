Kanye West Reactivates Instagram With Slightly Ironic Valentine's Day Message for Kim Kardashian

Instagram
Kanye West returned to Instagram just in time to send wife Kim Kardashian a Valentine's Day message.
The Grammy-winning artist reactivated his Instagram on Wednesday and posted a series of photos. The first picture was of a card, seemingly given to him by Kim or meant for his wife, that reads, "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY BABE."
But then Kanye started posting a series of photos of couples that are no longer together, like Madonna and Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere and Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt. Out of the over 30 couples he posted pictures of, only a few are still together.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Kim took to Instagram to share an adorable PDA pic of her and Kanye.
"I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine's Day!!!" Kim wrote to her husband.
The couple, who tied the knot in May 2014, recently welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Chicago West, via a surrogate.
"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim shared on her app in January. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."
