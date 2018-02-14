Kristen Bell Shares the Secrets to Her "Healthy Relationship" With Dax Shepard

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Feb. 14, 2018 2:21 PM

Cue the tears!

Kristen Bell gave the world even more reason to love her when she shared an honest letter about how she maintains a healthy relationship with hubby Dax Shepard.

In an Instagram post shared on Valentine's Day, The Good Place star told her followers that a fan had asked her to write a note for his friends that are getting married. And, of course, the actress was more than happy to oblige.

In the letter, she opted to detail the A-to-Z's of her relationship after telling herself, "Kristen! Wait! You are an old married woman, shouldn't you have some wisdom to share?!"

She told the newlyweds about the benefits of vulnerability in relationships and the "necessary separateness" that creates a successful marriage.

Bell continued on to remind the couple, "In 10yrs, when the dopamine has waned, remember: life is a crazy ride. It's a privilege to go through it with a partner."

The actress added that "loving someone despite their faults, failings, or character defects, is the most powerful loving thing you can do."

Her relationship with Shepard also taught the mother-of-two to "rejoice in what makes the other person happy, and allow them their individual interests."

And the 37-year-old's last piece of advice was to "Know that everyone is doing the best they can with what they've got."

Recently, Bell admitted that they fought all the time in the beginning of their relationship, but that she and Shepard figured it out together. She explained, "The first year you are working out your kinks."

Bell's sage advice will definitely come in handy for the lucky newlyweds!       

