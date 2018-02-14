Victoria's Secret Model Kelly Gale Busted for Having Sex on a Plane

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 14, 2018 1:47 PM

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

Victoria's Secret model Kelly Gale revealed she and her boyfriend were once caught having sex on a plane.

The 22-year-old, who has been in a long-term relationship with boyfriend Johannes Jarl since high school, shared the story during a radio interview on the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday.

When asked if she's ever joined the mile high club, Gale admitted "yeah," before sharing that she and her boyfriend were busted coming out of the airplane bathroom. But the model said it wasn't awkward and the couple just "laughed" it off.

Gale also shared details about their relationship with the radio hosts.

Its all about the journey??

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

"We've been dating since high school," she said on the show. "He chased me and then I chased him and then he chased me again. It was on-off for a while."

Gale shared that Jarl is her first love and when asked if she thinks they'll get married she replied, "I don't know, I mean, in the future."

"He's amazing," Gale went on to say about her boyfriend.

You can listen to more from the model's radio interview HERE.

