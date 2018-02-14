Victoria's Secret Model Kelly Gale Busted for Having Sex on a Plane

Victoria's Secret model Kelly Gale revealed she and her boyfriend were once caught having sex on a plane.

The 22-year-old, who has been in a long-term relationship with boyfriend Johannes Jarl since high school, shared the story during a radio interview on the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday.

When asked if she's ever joined the mile high club, Gale admitted "yeah," before sharing that she and her boyfriend were busted coming out of the airplane bathroom. But the model said it wasn't awkward and the couple just "laughed" it off.

Gale also shared details about their relationship with the radio hosts.