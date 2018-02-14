Blake Lively on the Challenges of Losing Pregnancy Weight: "You Compare Yourself to Other Moms"

When it comes to pregnancy weight, Blake Lively is all about whatever works for you.

The famous mother of two shared a candid revelation this week: she spent the last 14 months steadily shedding the 61 pounds she had gained while pregnant with her second daughter, Ines Reynolds. After welcoming the little one into the world, Lively got to work with trainer Don Saladino.

"10 months to gain, 14 months to lose," she wrote to fans on Instagram. "Feeling very proud."

While losing weight of any kind is a challenging and committed process, Lively addressed another element of the pregnancy process new moms may wrestle with.

"This one," she told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi at the Michael Kors fall-winter 2018 show, referring to Emily Bluntbeside her. "She was like just this size two months after birth and I think that that's what's so hard is that like you compare yourself to other moms."