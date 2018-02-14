Piers Morgan Claims Omarosa Asked Him to Have Sex During Celebrity Apprentice to Make "Lots of Money"

Getty Images
Getty Images
Piers Morgan is not mincing words about his former Celebrity Apprentice co-star Omarosa Manigault.
In a new column for The Daily Mail, the television personality honed in on the reality star, who was reportedly fired from her White House position and recently popped back up on TV in the Celebrity Big Brother house. As controversy surrounds former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter over allegations of domestic abuse against him, Morgan questioned why both Porter and Manigault were ever allowed in the White House.
To support his argument, Morgan came forward alleging Omarosa once propositioned him for a "showmance" on the first season of Celebrity Apprentice.
NBC Photo: Justin Stephens
"Omarosa sidled up to me at the New York Mercantile Exchange and said, quite seriously: 'Piers, do you want a showmance?' 'A what?' I replied. 'A showmance. You know, a romance on the show—we get it on together. Happens all the time on Apprentice. Everyone has sex together. Then we can make lots of money out of it,'" Morgan penned in his column. "I stared at her grasping, ferociously ambitious little eyes, and laughed: 'You must be joking, you deluded woman.' She didn't take it well. 'What are you? Gay?'From that moment, she turned on me like a viper."
Morgan claims from that point on, she proceeded to make crude and offensive comments to him about his sexuality in front of fellow co-stars. Morgan brought up her alleged comments to Donald Trump in the board room and their contentious working relationship was chronicled during the season. "I can honestly say I've never been spoken to in my life like the disgusting, foul-mouthed, homophobic way Omarosa spat at me throughout the weeks of filming," Morgan alleged in his column.
Morgan did not hold back, calling Omarosa a "reprehensible human being" and claimed she was "prepared to offer sex to win a reality TV show." "She did all this purely so it would bring her more airtime, and more attention," he wrote.
E! News has reached out to Manigault's camp for comment.