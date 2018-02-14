Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley Expecting Their First Child

Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley are going to be dads!

In joint Instagram updates Wednesday morning, the Milk filmmaker and the British Olympian announced they are expecting their first child together. "A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours," Black told his followers. In his caption, Daley echoed, "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!"

The photos showed Black and Daley holding up a sonogram.

The couple has not shared additional details, including their child's due date, via social media.